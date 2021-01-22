MUMBAI—Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar’s “Thank God” went on floors Jan. 20 in Mumbai. Director Indra Kumar, known for his successful entertainers, brings together Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh for the unique slice-of-life comedy. Unlike any of Kumar’s previous blockbusters, “Thank God” will have a beautiful message at the end that will connect with families and be relatable in today’s world.
Present at the auspicious “muhurat” were Markand Adhikari, Rudra Pandit, Anand Pandit, Ashok Thakeria, Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Balu Munnangi, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana. Balu Munnangi gave the first clap.
A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.
