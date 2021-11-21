MUMBAI – Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer “Thank God”' is all set to release next year.
The movie will see Nora Fatehi in a special appearance and Sri Lankan singer Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut as a singer in this movie. It is a slice-of-life comedy.
Director Indra Kumar is known for popular '90s films like “Dil,” “Beta,” “Ishq,” “Raja” and others. He is also known for “Total Dhaamal” in 2019, which also featured Ajay Devgn with others. Now he is working with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh too for this movie.
“Thank God” is written and directed by Indra Kumar. A T-Series and Maruti International production, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.
The film is set to release on July 29, 2022.
