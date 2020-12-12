MUMBAI—“Maidaan,” the Ajay Devgn film that celebrates the biggest sport in the world, football, will commence shooting from January 2021. The film has already been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai and was to start its final schedule when it had to be stalled due to Covid-19.
The primary shooting of the film is already 65 percent completed and the last schedule will now end by April 2021. Considering the heavy VFX work on the film, which is already in progress across London, Canada and L.A., the film release date had to be shifted, and it will now have a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, Oct. 15, 2021.
Inspired by an incredible true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, “Maidaan” will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, who put India on the global map.
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of “Badhaai Ho” fame, the film also features National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, it has screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.
