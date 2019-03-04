MUMBAI— Audi India, the German luxury car that is in India since 2007, and has got recently associated with the Star World Original show “Koffee with Karan” for its sixth season, delivered, as the Answer of the Season award – the Audi A5 Sportback to Ajay Devgn.
The Answer of the Season has been chosen unanimously from the quirkiest and most fun answers given by the guests on the show that has just ended its latest season. When Karan Johar asked him, “One superstition that you are guilty of believing?” the actor quickly responded, “I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K’ work, till we did Kaal.”
This is the final cap on the new Johar-Devgn friendship that had cracked big-time some years ago. It was Kajol, who after reconciling with Johar, had brought about a patch-up between them. The first result was a cameo in the film “Simmba” and there is a possibility of an extended cameo or role in Johar’s “Sooryavanshi.” The banter on the show (also featuring Kajol) was step 2 and now comes the icing on the united cake – the Audi as Devgn’s gift.
It’s indeed nice to see influential foes synergize into doubly influential friends. This time the show’s producers have also given out several other awards.
