MUMBAI—After “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh” and “Raid” (which was a blend of three real men), Ajay Devgn will again essay a real character, that of Vijay Karnik, in the T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP’s magnum opus, “Bhuj: The Pride of India.”
The movie is based on a true incident and is one of India’s lesser-known but immensely fascinating war stories. Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of the local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ moment.
The airstrip had been wrecked in air strikes that saw Pakistan drop napalm bombs on it. Karnik took a bold step to convince 300 fearless women from a nearby village to rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely. Karnik, along with two other officers, 50 Air-Force soldiers and 60 Defence Security Corps personnel, did a great job of keeping the airbase operational despite heavy Pakistani bombing.
Said an ecstatic Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want this and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. No one but him was heroic enough to take this bold step to involve civilians in a war.”
Producer Ginny Khanuja of Select Media Holdings LLP also feels that the story was waiting to be told, and added, “This has never had happened before, and by doing this, Mr. Karnik has made history to be remembered forever. I feel blessed today to announce that we are going to bring this tale of this real hero to celluloid.”
Remembering the incident, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who will be guiding the team, said, “We were fighting a war, and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. But I took the decision, and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked, and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad he’s on board.”
Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.
Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk are also in the cast.
Dutt will play Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who guided the army to help win the war by decoding footprints. Sinha will play Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer activist who convinced the other 299 women to help build the runway. Daggubati plays a colonel and Chopra will be seen essaying the role of an Indian spy Heena Rehman. Ammy Virk will play a fighter pilot.
(0) comments
