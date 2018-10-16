MUMBAI— Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha will team up in director Hansal Mehta’s “Turram Khan, a social comedy set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.
Speaking about the movie, Mehta said, “I am delighted to be collaborating with Luv on this very exciting comedy. It is a new chapter in my filmography with Raj, whose success I see as a vindication of my belief in him. It is also wonderful to be working with Nushrat, whose work I’ve followed and liked immensely in the past. This is my first out-and-out comedy, and it is like making my debut all over again!”
Rao, who is riding high on the success of his recent film “Stree,” added, “This is a comedy that the audience will take back home. Hansal-sir plays a very important role in my acting career. He has created some interesting and memorable characters for me. I trust him blindly. I have known Nushrat since our days of auditioning and screen tests. I am sure this is going to be a fun collaboration.”
“Turram Khan” will be the fifth collaboration between actor Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta. Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in this year’s super- hit “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” will be reuniting with Rao after “Love Sex Aur Dhoka.”
Said Bharucha, “I absolutely love Hansal-sir’s cinema, and I’m looking forward to play this earthy character rooted in U.P. as the audience will see me in a completely different light. Over the years, Raj’s journey as an actor has been an inspiring one. Hansal-sir and he have a formidable camaraderie, and I am super excited to work with them.”
Notice, however, how NO ONE has spoken anything about Ajay Devgn? That, we guess, is the price of being a superstar amidst lesser names and yet supporting them!
