MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn has celebrated the memorable fact that Dharavi, the world’s largest slum located in midtown Mumbai, has reported zero Covid cases on Christmas Day itself. Devgn complimented the team of frontline workers who made this possible, while the organization that worked towards it, The NY Foundation, not only thanked Devgn but also credited him for his role in the triumph.
For Devgn, 2020 has been a good year in cinema, both as actor and producer and also in terms of the status and variety of films that he has signed.
