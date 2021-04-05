MUMBAI — A twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace... Netflix’s “Ajeeb Daastaans” explores jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity. Blurring the lines between right and wrong, the anthology explores the complexities of human behavior and relationships.
Writer and director Shashank Khaitan says, “My film “Majnu” explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene. Jaideep, Fatima and Armaan’s characters all want love on their own terms and the space to express themselves, but are trapped within the norms of society, much like a lot of people around us. Working on a predefined theme about flawed relationships was a unique experience for me as this is the first time I made something so unusual yet realistic.”
Talking about his film, director Raj Mehta said, ““Khilauna” was made with the intention of bringing an unexpected storytelling experience to the audience. The story and the title might have different interpretations for each viewer and that is what makes it exciting. Nushrratt, Abhishek and Inayat have this multi-dimensional relationship, which adds depth to the film. We have presented imperfect characters, much like real life, with no clear blacks or whites. It is entirely on your perspective and hopefully the film will leave audiences feeling perplexed yet entertained!”
National award-winning director, Neeraj Ghaywan on writing and directing his film said, ““Geeli Pucchi” explores the intersectional realities of two women from disparate worlds. They are both longing for an emotional connection, which they end up finding in one another. It was truly inspiring to see Konkana and Aditi bring these characters and their relationship to life. “Geeli Pucchi” is a complex ride of emotions and I am very excited to see the audience's reaction to it.”
Making his debut as a director, Kayoze Irani said, ““Ankahi” is all about emotions —those that can be expressed and those that are left unsaid. What attracted me to the film was the fact that communication doesn’t need to be verbal and a lot can be said without words. Manav and Shefali were a treat to direct and they lift the entire storyline. It’s an amazing feeling when lines written on paper transform into a beautiful vision because of fabulous acting and chemistry. The sense of fulfillment after completing a film is immense and I can't wait to share it with the audience.”
Bringing together some of the finest creative talent from across the country, “Ajeeb Daastaans’ is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and will premiere Apr. 16 on Netflix. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are the producers.
“Majnu” is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat & Armaan Ralhan.
“Khilauna” is directed by Raj Mehta with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee & Inayat Verma.
“Geeli Pucchi” is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan with Konkona Sensharma & Aditi Rao Hydari.
“Ankahi” is directed by Kayoze Irani with Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul &Tota Roy Chowdhury.
About Dharmatic Entertainment:
Dharmatic Entertainment is a content studio with a focus on delivering distinctive stories across fiction and non-fiction formats. It's the digital extension of Dharma Productions, one of India’s top film production-houses, known for their blockbuster hits and setting new benchmarks across Indian cinema. It is led by multi-faceted director and producer Karan Johar.
