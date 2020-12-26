“AK vs AK” is, arguably, India’s first meta-movie. On OTT, recently, we watched two series that fell in this category—“Masaba Masaba,” engrossing and entertaining, and “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” which was trivial and pedestrian.
And what IS a meta-movie? It is one in which we are told that we are watching possible fiction based on reality in cinema, as opposed to films based around the movies, like a “Guddi” (a very small element of meta there in this warm film) or an “Om Shanti Om.”
Despite the pioneering mov(i)e, writer-director Vikramaditya Motwane, who makes weird cinema and is the foremost follower and sycophant of his mentor Anurag Kashyap (writer-director-producer and also actor) manages only a weird concoction of fictional drama with the lives and philosophies of both Kapoor and Kashyap. The narration is so wannabe global that it has many followers and critics singing hosannas, but for me, the film is nothing more than an over-long exercise in pampering both their egos, one supremely undeserved. And you don’t have to be a genius to know which!
And the amusing and finally very irritating part is that they are using the very handles with which the two are whipped in the media and by the opposing schools of filmmaking that exist in Hindi (or even Indian) cinema.
Kashyap (also the dialogues writer here) and Motwane go the whole hog: everything that the enfant terrible among filmmakers has been called or accused of is blazed in other than his alleged penchant for womanizing. Kapoor (with ironic correctness and accuracy) calls him a man who nobody (as in the ticket-buying masses) really cares or connects with, who makes films that do not do any significant business, and who thrives on dark cinema and so on. Names that are associated with the Kashyap kind of cinema abroad (where movie-watching is different) are dropped like there is no tomorrow.
This is Kashyap’s back-handed “tribute” to himself and his brand of cinema. And ironically, Kapoor even tells him that he is no “Vishal Bhardwaj,” another name like Kashyap who has confessed in public at an international festival that none of his movies, including those promoted as successes or hits, have actually made money.
