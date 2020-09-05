MUMBAI—Under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, a Multiplayer Action Game "FAU:G," is expected to be launched in October. It would have 20 percent of its net proceeds donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust, which gives homage and provides support to India’s bravehearts.
Keeping up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a Bengaluru-based gaming publisher will soon launch this multiplayer mid-core gaming title, whose full form is “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G)”
Kumar says, “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With "FAU:G," I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs, and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. ”
The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Founder and chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, says, “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present to the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil, but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs.”
Dayanidhi M.G., co-founder and CEO, adds, “We have in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games. We managed genre-defining MOBA games like "Vainglory" of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. We have an experienced team and it is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.