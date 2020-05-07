MUMBAI — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and ATE Chandra Foundation unite to help the government arrest the spread of virus in densely populated spaces by providing food and medical assistance and a social behavior awareness program. They lend unilateral support to the song in an attempt to unite the community for change.
MC Altaf, Tony Psyko, and Bonz N Ribz have created a trilingual song, produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil to appeal to population in densely populated areas to aid the frontline workers in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Rana Daggubati feature in the music video to enable widespread promotion of the message.
These young rappers hailing from Dharavi have come together to create this unique rap anthem, which serves as a clarion call for inhabitants in these areas to co-operate with state-aided efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Directed and conceptualized by Joel D’Souza and written, composed and performed by MC Altaf, Tony Psyko of Dopeadelicz and Bonz N Ribz of 7Bantaiz, the lyrics of the song aptly coax inhabitants to adopt safe and healthy measures despite their confined living conditions.
MC Altaf of Gully Gang states, “ “Stay Home Stay Safe” aspires to drive home the message of how safety should be of highest importance to each and everyone and we should strictly follow preventive measures as prescribed by the authorities. Right now, if you are alive, consider it a blessing and practice gratitude and compassion. Assist the COVID warriors in carrying out their duties diligently.”
Tony Sebastian, a.k.a. Tony Psyko of Dopeadelicz, states, “We are creating awareness around the need to follow protocols and guidelines, keeping your surroundings clean, co-operating with the government and supporting the frontline workers. With unity and cooperation, we can maintain social distancing and eradicate this virus by staying home and staying safe. Jai Hind.”
Nishant Mohite, a.k.a. Bonz N Ribz of 7 Bantaiz, states, “Self-care is important not only for you but your family, your neighbors, your friends and other fellow citizens too. Spread awareness and stay indoors. It’s time to fight this war with peace and harmony. Support the nation and contribute as a responsible citizen to the welfare of your country. Social distancing in areas where the community has shared spaces, such as common taps and washrooms, is a difficult task. There is also the need to improve understanding about the disease itself to overcome fear and stigma around testing, quarantine and isolation. The anthem seeks to spark a change while appealing to the community.”
Divine, the Hip-Hop artiste and founder, Gully Gang Entertainment, states, “As one of the representatives of the Hip-Hop community of India, we are extending a small gesture towards the COVID warriors. I appeal to the Indian youth to help others around them, especially senior citizens, and to co-operate with the police, local administration and healthcare officials who are selflessly rendering their services to keep us safe and mitigate the spread with an aim to eventually overcome this pandemic.”
Suniel Shetty stated, “It’s an absolute honor and pleasure to be a part of this beautiful initiative. These are trying times and it’s so humbling to see so many people come together to spread a message, that too so powerfully. This song truly touched my heart, and I know the emotion will speak to many. Thank you for making me a small part of it.”
The campaign will leverage community persons to act as liaisons between patients and their families at all quarantine and isolation centers and activate targeted social media campaigns across platforms including TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube to ensure safety and health messages reach all members of the community. Apart from the video, the campaign also comprises of posters on social distancing and wearing masks and animation videos based on PSA guidelines on how to live in overly dense populated spaces.
