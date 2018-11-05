MUMBAI— This synergy will see distinct entertainers over three titles with Akshay Kumar in the lead, to be jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films. The first film to come off this partnership will be India’s first space film, “Mission Mangal,” which is in collaboration with R. Balki, and the film will be directed by Jagan Shakti. The shoot for “Mission Mangal” commences in mid- November.
Termed the first ‘space’ film of India, “Mission Mangal” features Kumar with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.
Kumar recently took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and said, “Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon @foxstarhindi”
Commenting on the association, Kumar said, “I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies, we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers.”
Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said, “With ‘Jolly LLB 2,’ Fox Star Studios and Akshay Kumar had delivered one of the biggest hits of 2017. It gives me great pleasure to take our association with Akshay further with this three-film partnership with Cape Of Good Films. Akshay is one of the most successful actors, who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor.”
Amar Butala, chief acquisition officer, Fox Star Studios, said, “We are extremely excited about collaborating with Akshay. It’s a partnership we have envisaged for a long time and are happy to see it fructify today. Akshay has played an immensely valuable role in creating and fronting stories that have not only enthralled the audience, but have also inspired change and we hope to bolster that with this partnership. We look forward to creating powerful and compelling stories together.”
