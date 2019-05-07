MUMBAI—Envy is a range of no-gas deodorants and perfumes blended with rich French fragrances and available at modest price points. On May 7, the premium fragrance brand for modern Indians roped in Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador. The brand-new line marks the introduction of French perfume options in India.
Building on its class of products, the brand is gearing up to launch its Envy French collection series to cater to the young with a sophisticated taste in elegant fragrance. The association with Kumar underlines the brand’s qualities of dynamism, machismo and popularity coupled with performance. Through his multifaceted and diverse acting portfolio, Kumar has represented the masses.
Similarly, with its new line of various perfume and deodorant options, Envy is committed to cater to Indian consumers, who like to partake of global cultures and luxuries encapsulated in superior products at modest prices.
Saurabh Gupta, director (Marketing & Sales), Envy, Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd., said, “We were looking for someone who resonates with the youth of today to represent the brand Envy. And we couldn’t have found anyone better than Akshay, who is indisputably a youth icon of India. The message he delivers through his body of work always speaks directly to the masses. Hence, he perfectly captures the brand’s ethos. Furthermore, his sense of style, aura, and the connection he shares with the millennial generation is something that will surely help us to enhance the brand recall value among our target clientele.”
Kumar said, “Grasse in France is known as the world’s perfume capital. And Envy’s products are blended with French perfumes that have managed to capture the fragrant essence of France. It goes without saying that I want my fans to use only the best, and I believe Envy is the brand that can best satisfy the sophisticated fragrance preferences of our modern Indians.”
The brand’s commitment to providing Indian consumers with superior products has led Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd., its parent company, to grow with approx. Forty percent CAGR in the last two years. This year, the company is aiming to surpass this figure, further strengthening its leadership position in the Indian deodorant and men’s grooming market segment.
