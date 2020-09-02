MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar is the latest big-name celebrity to join British adventurer Bear Grylls in his hit TV show, “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.”
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the next episode of the series, which has become one of the most popular shows in India, and will see Kumar as the latest celebrity to take on some death-defying challenges.
The special show was filmed in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in the state of Karnataka.
Survivalist Bear Grylls is known for putting personalities such as Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Barrack Obama and Julia Roberts through their paces. As a renowned action star, Kumar appears to be the perfect fit for this next installment.
Although many have found the experience a struggle, Kumar appears to face the challenges head on, including exploring the tiger reserve, taking on crocodile-infested rivers and drinking the infamous elephant poop tea in what will certainly get fans across the world talking. Looks like a real-life version with a single contestant of the show that launched with Kumar himself, “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Fear Factor.”
Taking to social media to share a sneak peak of the episode, Kumar, posted: “I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day! @discoverychannelin @discoveryplusindia.”
Following the episode, Grylls did not shy away from showing his respect and admiration for the Indian Numero Uno star. He told the media: “I did my homework prior to meeting Akshay, and knew he is a superstar. But what struck me the most during our time together, was his humility, his easy approach — he is, at heart, still that guy next door. Lots of commonalities between the two of us — including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al, I really enjoyed being with him… Akshay’s eyes lit up with the mention of a new challenge and believe me, not many celebrities, across the world, have reacted so warmly to some harsh tasks that I can conjure.”
Kumar’s appearance on “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls” will air Sept. 11 on Discovery Plus and Sept. 14 on the Discovery Channel. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.
