MUMBAI — Fans who fell in love with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as a pair in “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” will be excited by the news that both stars will reunite once again for “Rakshabandhan.”
Aanand L. Rai’s film will see Kumar take on the lead role in what is being described as a special tale that “celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.” This will be the second time that Kumar has collaborated with Rai, with their first collaboration, “Atrangi Re,” due to be released this year. Pednekar has worked before in Rai’s productions, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and its sequel “
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”
Kumar has, on social media, told his 100M+ followers of his happiness of working with Pednekar. He also shared a heartwarming image, showing the true friendship they share with one another. He posted: “When you are happy, it shows. And indeed, we are...to have Bhumi Pednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan.”
Kumar and Pednekar also came together as producer and actor in the 2020 OTT film release, “Durgamati: The Myth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.