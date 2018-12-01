MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar rarely misses the opportunity to propagate the importance of a healthy and fit lifestyle. He is also actively seen encouraging the youth of India to take up some form of exercise as a part of his #FitIndia mantra. The megastar recently attended the closing ceremony of the Xth Akshay Kumar Kudo Tournament accompanied by fellow stars Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and comedian Kapil Sharma.
The stars took a Judo position as they posed for the picture that Kumar shared with his fans on Twitter. He captioned it, “And just like that it’s been a decade...the Xth Akshay Kumar Kudo Tournament closing ceremony today, always amazes me to see the unending dedication of the kids and support from their parents which keeps me going. Thank you @vickykaushal09 @Roymouni @KapilSharmaK9”
Kumar also has immense love for his country, and that reflects in his choice of movies. The “Gold” star has single-handedly raised awareness on the issues of open defecation and menstrual hygiene through mainstream cinema like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “Pad Man” respectively. The megastar took it a step further as he attended the World Toilet Summit 2018 held Nov. 19 and 20 in Mumbai, India.
The conference’s main focus was on the government’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan cleanliness campaign, for which Kumar is the ambassador. This summit, organized by World Toilet Organization, revolved around the theme “Can the world be open defecation free by 2030?” The state of Maharashtra was celebrated to be 100% open defecation-free. However, attention was brought on to 732 million people in India still having no access to hygienic and safe toilets.
