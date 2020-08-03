MUMBAI — As Indians globally celebrate Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar announced that one of his forthcoming films, now titled “Raksha Bandhan,” will be dedicated to his sister, Alka Hiranandani, while also describing this exciting project as “special.” His sister will also present the film.
To be directed by Aanand L Rai, “Raksha Bandhan” will celebrate the relationship between brothers and sisters in one of the most emotional family entertainers of next year.
Sharing a heart-touching poster for the movie, Kumar is seen embracing his three on-screen sisters. Taking to social media to share the exciting news, Kumar said this was the “quickest” he had ever agreed to star in a film. He posted the following message to his 100M+ followers:
“A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly, it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special”
“Raksha Bandhan,” which aims for a Nov. 5, 2021 release, is written by Himanshu Sharma and will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films, Kumar’s home banner. Kumar is also making a cameo in Aanand L. Rai’s “Atrangi Re.”
