MUMBAI — As India continues to fight, the country’s key service providers have been working effortlessly to fight the pandemic and save lives.
Among these workers are Mumbai’s police, who have been keeping the city safe by staying on the front-line. However, two head constables, Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, died on duty recently.
This has made Akshay Kumar, who has regularly been at the forefront of help to fellow Indians in this crisis, come out yet again to help out. The actor, who has played a cop in so many films, has donated to Rs. 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation to show his gratitude to the men and women in the police force as well as to pay tribute to its fallen officers.
The Mumbai Police thanked Kumar on Twitter: “Mumbai Police thanks Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!
In a heartfelt response, Akshay Kumar replied to the tweet, not only paying tribute but also encouraging others to donate to a worthy cause. His post said: “I salute Mumbai Police Headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let's not forget we are safe and alive because of them”
Kumar’s heroic efforts to raise awareness and promote positivity during one of the world’s darkest periods, has seen him become an inspiration for millions.
