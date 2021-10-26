MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar has recently commenced shooting for the sequel of the super-hit satire “OMG—Oh My God!” Stunning everyone with the first look poster of “Oh My God 2!,” wherein he is seen as Lord Shiva, Kumar tweeted:
‘‘Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey.”
Known for bringing critical social issues to light, Kumar revealed that “Oh My God 2” will be a reflection of today’s society. Also starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in leading roles, “Oh My God 2” is written and directed by Amit Rai, and produced by Cape of Good Film, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde.
