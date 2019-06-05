MUMBAI—Realizing the potential of popular culture in promoting environmental consciousness, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has released a song ahead of World Environment Day Jun. 5. “Hawa Aane De” stars Akshay Kumar, who has constantly inspired people with his thought-provoking movies on social issues.
The music video, made in accordance with this year’s Environment Day’s theme of Air Pollution also features Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan.
The Sony Music video has incorporated clips of factories spewing smoke and fire, and people holding banners urging to stop air pollution. Swanand Kirkire has penned the song composed by Shantanu Mukherjee – Shaan’s real name.
Since its inception in 1974, World Environment Day is celebrated June 5 each year to raise awareness and improve actions towards protecting the environment.
