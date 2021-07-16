MUMBAI — No, we are not referring to the popular festival that is over a month away, but to Aanand L. Rai’s film with Akshay Kumar, “Raksha Bandhan.”
When it comes to fitness, Kumar is perhaps the fittest actor today. But recently, he got that rare chance to feast on food for the film, for which he had to gain five kilos. For the actor, this was easier than when he had to lose six kilos to look like the cop he plays in “Sooryavanshi.”
But Kumar isn’t complaining. He said: “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kilos in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa (halwa cooked by my mother). What a blessing!”
Kumar is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai, and will be seen sharing space with five fresh faces who play his sisters in the film.
