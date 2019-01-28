MUMBAI—The makers of “Luka Chuppi” bring audiences something out-of-the-box: their latest promotional video featuring leads Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon with superstar Akshay Kumar grooving with them.
The clip begins with a dapper Aaryan boogie to the song “Poster Chhapwa Do,” and Sanon steps in a few seconds later. Showing crackling chemistry, the pair is just about to finish when Kumar jumps in from nowhere. Watch the video here.
Kumar gives the young duo some stiff competition with his snazzy moves. The track is originally from Kumar’s 1997 film “Aflatoon” (a flop with some hit songs). White Noise Studios have recreated the retro number with choreography by Vijay Ganguly.
By the looks of it, Kumar seems to be quite gung-ho about this brand new version. The trailer has already left fans gushing over the adorable romance between the film’s stars, and if Kumar’s excitement is anything to go by, its music will have the same effect on everyone. The original music is by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and the lyrics by Sameer. The track goes live Jan. 29.
“Luka Chuppi,” a film by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan (releases March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.