MUMBAI — Apart from being very professional at work, Akshay Kumar is a socially-conscious citizen, and this has been proved again and again after the recent lockdown. Based on a report in Mid-Day, Kumar has now come to the rescue of Mumbai’s iconic multiplex, G-7 (see earlier report in India West).
He has contacted the owner of the theatre, Manoj Desai, for help after Desai had to take a bank loan to pay his employees’ salaries.
Desai said in a media release, “I got a call from Akshay-ji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure that we don’t trim staff or resort to pay cuts.”
Two weeks into the shutdown, Desai and business partner Arun Nair had decided to increase the ticket prices once the cinemas re-opened. However, with the lockdown extended to May 3, making up for the losses will not be possible. “We are reworking our plans to ensure that we don't have to seek support from the industry folk,” Desai told Mid-Day as well.
Desai is not only flummoxed that no other star has come forward to help him (including the three top Khans, all of whom are familiar with G-7) and even Yash Raj Films, whose “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” is still running well past the 1000th week in matinee shows at his other theatre, Maratha Mandir, located at Mumbai Central, which is also facing the same issues. Desai feels that YRF should understand his problem.
Meanwhile, Kumar also explained on a radio interaction with RJ Anmol on how he spends his time nowadays. “The last 30 years went too fast. I did not get the time to sit back and introspect. Work, family and life kept me busy. However, this lockdown has given me so much time that I could never get earlier.”
“I used this opportunity to think and feel about so many issues, that I needed clarity on. I am finding so many facets of “myself”. I strongly feel that this process of self-discovery should be undertaken by every individual to awaken various levels of consciousness. As an individual, I am feeling much stronger, connected and empowered.”
On the family front, the actor has picked up gardening as a hobby and is growing veggies in his garden along with other family members. “We are growing spinach and potatoes. My wife jokes that in case things turn worse, we will at least have ‘Aloo saag’ to eat. By now, I have visited every corner of my house, sat on every sofa, chair and window sill and even have played with the toy car of my seven-year-old daughter!”
He added, “I would request all my countrymen to pay special attention to their health. Health is the most important thing, if you lose good health now, it will be very difficult to get back to your fitter self afterward. Also, for the virus, it is difficult to infect people with strong immunity, focus on building your immunity,” said Kumar.
