MUMBAI — Nearly half a billion viewers tuned in to watch ‘Sangeet Setu,’ a 3-day virtual music concert featuring music legends like Lata Mangeskhar, Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and others, as Akshay Kumar hosted the massive event to raise funds.
Organized to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES FUND, the concert took place from April 10 to April 12 and brought together some of India’s biggest music stars to put on a show for the country as it continues to go through a lockdown.
Among the other performers were Sudesh Bhonsle, Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar, Sonu Nigam and Pankaj Udhas. Kumar was the perfect and kept the audience entertained with his excellent hosting skills while he invited performers to sing some of their most iconic songs.
On the final day of the concert, Kumar requested Udhas to sing the romantic song “Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera” to dedicate it to his wife Twinkle Khanna in what was a heartwarming moment!
