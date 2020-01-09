MUMBAI — Indians watched more than 2,200 movies in theatres during the year, and 40 percent of tickets were booked from Tier-1 cities. Tier-2 cities were not too far behind and owned 30 percent of movie ticket bookings. The film “Avengers: End-Game” saw 1400 tickets sold per minute on PayTM.
PayTM Entertainment has unveiled Indian movie trends for 2019. Delhi residents booked the most number of tickets, followed by those in Chennai and Mumbai.
Among Tier-2 cities, the people of Jaipur, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam emerged as the biggest movie fanatics.
While many actors and actresses glued the country to the big screen, some have occupied a special place in the viewers’ heart. With four blockbusters under his belt, Akshay Kumar was clearly the year’s top star. Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana dazzled in the second and third spots respectively. Among the actresses, Kiara Advani made it to the top rank, followed by Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
The box-office was graced with phenomenal blockbusters in the past year, the star-studded event of the decade “Avengers: Endgame” emerging as the number one choice among moviegoers. 50 percent of tickets sold for “Avengers: Endgame” were for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Shahid Kapoor’s “Kabir Singh” and the Prabhas film “Saaho” were the next best- loved movies. Thalapathy Vijay’s “Bigil” (Tamil) claimed the title of the top regional movie, followed by Mahesh Babu’s “Maharshi” (Telugu) and Diljit Dosanjh’s “Shadaa” (Punjabi). Overall, Tamil movie bookings increased by 78 percent, Telugu movies saw a leap of 116 percent and Punjabi movies grew by 20 percent on PayTM.
The complete blog entitled PayTM Movies Blockbuster Office 2019 is available at: https://go.shr.lc/2sGcMM.
