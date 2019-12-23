MUMBAI — It’s been a long while since Akshay Kumar has had a flop: the 2015 film “Brothers.” It is not even that he does just one or two films a year. After “Brothers,” he did “Singh Is Bliing” in the same year that was a success, and then entered a glorious streak in the 100-crore club —“Airlift” in January 2016 began a flop-free phase that has continued till “Housefull 4” this year, and the phase will continue with “Good Newwz” releasing in Christmas week.
This will be his 14th hit in a row!
But for “Pad-Man” in the beginning of 2018, which was a success but did not touch that figure, Kumar’s other films have all been 100 crore-plus in India, with “Mission Mangal,” one of his many home productions in the list, opening his 200 crore account. “Good Neewz,” (also a co-production) is likely to reach that effortlessly as well.
Today, Kumar has the highest number of films in this club next to Salman Khan and he is fast catching up. Candid observers have placed the actor (who has completed 29 years as a leading man) as No. 2 today, and someone who will soon dethrone the reigning Khan at the top.
Witty, grounded and candid, Kumar chats up about how the film has shaped out and his career in general in a candid interview at the Dharma Productions office.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Like “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha” and “Pad-Man,” you are tackling a sensitive issue here with humor. How audience-friendly is it, not just in terms of entertainment but also about how people will take it?
A: Like with those films, we have again been very careful. Such a subject needs to be highlighted for couples who cannot have children in the normal way. In-Vitro Fertilization has a 92 percent success rate, and every year, an estimated 1 million babies are born in the world through this technique. Science can thus render the derogatory term for women, “baanj” (barren) obsolete.
Yes, we have shown a goof-up that can happen once in a blue moon. But look at how rare that is.
Q: In most of your recent films, you had new heroines, but now it has been observed that you have a lot of new directors as well.
A: I have worked with 21 new directors—Raj Mehta is the 21st! But you must ask my co-producer Karan Johar the reason why—he is around here somewhere! The simple fact is that top directors do not take me! No, I am not joking. Karan has never directed me. Neither have Aditya Chopra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali who have produced two films each of mine too!
When big names don’t take you, what do you do? If a journalist finds that top publications are not taking him and he believes in his own talent, he writes for the smaller ones, right? You can’t be sitting at home. You have to work! I presume I did not deserve the top names!
But new directors have greed for good work. They know it’s a do-or-die situation, as if the film flops they may not get another one. In any case, I trust the screenplay and believe that 60 percent of a film is the script and 40 percent the director.
Q: Other than that cameo in “Gabbar…Is Back,” you are working with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 10 years. How was it reuniting with her?
A: Oh, for me, Kareena is still the kid sister of Karisma Kapoor, my co-star in so many films, who would come on sets and would even play with me on my lap. She has only become better with time, and has shown that married actresses can still be successful.
Q: You have finally managed to shake off a specific image, like action or comedy.
A: I don’t want any kind of tag, and I am very comfortable doing all kind of genres. If it is new, risky and fun, I would just go for it.
Even in comedy, I have done diverse kinds. Comedy has different branches. Mr. Bean relies on solo expressions. Charlie Chaplin is about physical comedy. Then there are slapstick and situational kinds.
Q: Where does the “Housefull 4” comedy fit in?
A: That, believe me, is the MOST difficult kind of comedy to do. Slipping on a banana peel and making people laugh at your own expense is very tough. Unfortunately, they don’t give sufficient credit to this kind of comedy.
Let me ask you something: Has a comedy ever got the Best Film award? How many actors have got Best Actor awards and not the condescending “Best Actor in a Comic Role” trophy? Kya problem hai (What is the problem)? Why the discrimination? To make everyone laugh is not easy!
Q: Your films mostly work. What is the trick?
A: I make films within reasonable budgets. “Godo Newwz” cost only Rs 36 crore. “Mission Mangal” was a little more. With those kind of figures, you recover half from the music rights and the other half from overseas rights. So even if it makes Rs. 120 crore, it is a definite hit. Rs. 200 crore is like a gift from God! There is no stress for anyone, as I make and release my films quickly.
Q: You are now producing “Durgavati” in which you do not star.
A: I have made “Fugly” before, besides films in Marathi and Punjabi. I liked the script and thought that Bhumi Pednekar was perfect for the IPS officer’s role. She plays a simple, straight girl-next-door. My Marathi film even won a National award.
Q: The trend among heroes to work with far younger heroines is rising. You too have done it. Why isn’t the reverse happening?
A: I don’t know about the others, but when I came here, I have been paired with Rekha, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit too, and they were 21, 13 and six years senior to me!
Q: Your forthcoming films too are quite an assortment, with “Sooryavanshi,” “Laxmmi Bomb,” “Bachchan Pandey,” “Prithviraj”and “Bell Bottom” all being of diverse genres from a historical to a horror comedy. How do you switch on and off so fast, given that other actors take weeks or months to get into a character?
A: Look, everyone has his own method. A journalist may write my interview in six hours, another may do it in 20 minutes. This does not mean that the interview that took six hours was necessarily better!
I get into character exactly in half a day. I can lie and claim that I locked myself for a month in a room, become that character and forbade anyone from speaking to me, but I can’t do that. At the end of the day, it is just acting! People who do it are doing it the right way for them, because they have understood it that way. My process is different! Three days back I finished work on “Sooryavanshi,” in which I am an anti-terrorist cop. Now I have begun work on the historical “Prithviraj” as the emperor Prithviraj Chauhan!
Q: Can you please shed light on the Canadian citizen controversy?
A: As I did not belong to the industry, and learned everything on the job, including what was a camera and a lens, after 14 flops in a row I felt so demoralized that when a friend invited me to join him in Canada, I applied for and got a citizenship, Then the 15th film worked and I stayed back! I had eight flops again in a row later, but by that time, I knew that these things were not in my hands. I have now applied for Indian citizenship.
Q: Your “Laxmii Bomb” is actually clashing with Salman Khan on Eid 2020, and your films are also taking all the premium dates now from Republic and Independence Day to Diwali and Christmas as well!
A: With “Laxmmi Bomb,” kuch nahin, main pehle aaya hoon, aur kya (We have decided the release date earlier, what else)? But two big films can come together on any date, especially on a holiday.
Q: What is the secret of your longevity in this line?
A: I once overheard a producer telling his associate that they should take me, as at least I will come to the sets on time! Professionalism does make a lot of difference You may be an average actor, your films may not work, but if you are a good person, you can still keep getting work.
Q: What is the most surprising change you have seen over the last 10 years?
A: I think it is the number of zeroes on my check!
