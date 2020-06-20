MUMBAI — Actress Renuka Shahane Rana now calls Akshay Kumar a “compassionate angel.” As per the portal bollywoodhungama.com, Shahane had taken to social media to request financial help for Nupur Alankar, her actress frien of “Swargini”fame, who had lost all her savings in the Punjab & Maharashtra Bank fiasco last year.
Shahane took to Twitter June 16 to thank Kumar and others who helped out Alankar, for whom her mother’s ill-health and lockdown had compounded matters. After raving about Kumar in particular and other benefactors, she actually tweeted, “Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further.”
In a total of seven tweets, the actress also wrote, “An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur’s mother get the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter.”
“He called Rana-ji (the actress’ husband, actor Ashutosh Rana) for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was and topped up with more. I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, ‘I do not want thanks, her mother should get well, that’s it.’”
She also stated emotionally, “At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being there for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar Akshay Kumar.”
“A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness and success possible always. I am truly indebted.”
Interestingly, Shahane has never worked with Kumar, but Rana has worked in “Sangharsh” (1999) and “Brothers” (2015).
