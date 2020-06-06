MUMBAI — Delivering back-to-back hits last year with films like “Kesari,” “Mission Mangal,” “Housefull 4” and “Good Newwz,” Akshay Kumar has featured in the list of 100 highest-paid celebs in the world in Forbes 2020. He is the only Indian in this list. The actor is at number 52 on this year’s Celebrity 100 with pretax earnings of $48 million and has out-earned some Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.
“I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that’s it. But I’m a human being, and when I made my first crore, I thought, why can’t I make 100 crores? To be honest there was no stopping me,” he said the Forbes interview.
The Forbes listing mentions Akshay’s collaboration with the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the actor’s digital debut series “The End” as one of the reasons for him being in the list of highest-paid celebrities this year.
While being locked down at home, Akshay Kumar is keeping himself busy by binge-watching TV shows and spending time with his family. The actor feels one has to change with time, “From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience. The zeros in my check have changed. Everything has changed,” he told Forbes.
And Akshay is a true Numero Uno among those down the decades. Not only does he do three or four movies every year, generating income for all the workers of the industry besides the artistes and technicians, but his last flop was in 2015 since when he has starred in over a dozen successes and hits. He is a fitness enthusiast and promotes mental and physical fitness, discipline and also avoids alcohol and tobacco. Besides, in the recent crisis, he has been the most active, whether it is in donating money or helping out in other ways, creative or otherwise.
