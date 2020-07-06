MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to laud the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs for recruiting transgender officers into the ranks of assistant commandants. Calling it a progressive move, he hopes that other professions too open the doors to transgender community without discrimination.
Sharing a tweet by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, Kumar said, “Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit.”
For Kumar, this could not have happened at a better time, for in his next film, “Laxmmi Bomb,” he is playing a transgender himself.
