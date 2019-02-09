MUMBAI— Director Indra Kumar, who recreated the iconic song “Mungda,” featuring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, in his film “Total Dhamaal,” says that the song has been launched by a very special friend of the trio!
Akshay Kumar, who shares a great camaraderie with Indra Kumar (they are likely to do “Hera Pheri 3”), Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, watched the song recently and instantly liked the peppy dance number. So much so that, he decided to launch the song himself.
Kumar announced the song on his social media: “ When two of your favourites @sonakshisinha and @ajaydevgn come together to recreate your favourite song #Mungda, it is nothing less than #TotalDhamaal!”
Kumar and Devgn recently did cameos in “Simmba” and Devgn is likely to appear in “Sooryavanshi.” He and Sonakshi Sinha have co-starred in the hits “Rowdy Rathore” and Kumar’s home production “Holiday,” while Sinha did a cameo in Kumar’s production “OMG: Oh My God!’ and also played the lead in “Joker.”
The original 1977 chartbuster was composed by Rajesh Roshan and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Usha Mangeshkar sang the number for Helen. Interestingly, while Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s father, was the stunt coordinator of the original film “Inkaar,” his son is the leading man in and also co-producer of “Total Dhamaal.”
