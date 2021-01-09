MUMBAI—Fans of Akshay Kumar have been given a first glimpse of what is in store for them this year, after it was revealed that the megastar has started shooting for his new film “Bachchan Pandey.”
From photos taken on set, Kumar looks the complete part of an action hero, as his rugged, no-nonsense look shows that he will not be a man to be messed with by anyone. Dripping in gold chains and dressed in a black shirt with buttons undone and a pair of black jeans, fans will no doubt be excited.
The movie went to floors Jan. 6. Akshay Kumar will play the lead role in this remake of the 2014 Tamil hit “Veeram,” in which a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancée’s father, to safeguard their family. Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi co-star. The film is written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji.
This will be the 10th time that Kumar has teamed up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor shared his on-sets look with his 100M+ social media followers asking to hear their thoughts on his new look.
“New year, old associations…begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.”
The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who directed him in “Its’ Entertainment” and “Housefull 4.”
Previous collaborations of Akshay Kumar with Sajid Nadiadwala:
- Waqt Hamara Hai (1993) / Success
- Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) / Super-Hit
- Jaan-E-Mann (2006) / Flop
- Kambakkht Ishq (2009) / Flop
- Housefull (2010) / Hit
- Housefull 2 (2012) / Hit
- Dishoom (2016 / Cameo) / Flop
- Housefull 3 (2016) / Success
- Housefull 4 (2019) / Super-Hit
