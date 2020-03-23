MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar was one of several A-listers who took to social media to raise awareness of the coronavirus outbreak and the importance of staying safe and vigilant.
He was a part of a special video as part of an initiative by the industry and the chief minister of Maharashtra (the video sends a powerful message on how one can understand the virus, what they need to do to help prevent it from spreading further and the importance of social distancing).
He also demonstrated solidarity towards healthcare and other professionals working tirelessly and selflessly to keep citizens safe and protected, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on his country to “Clap for our carers,” a hashtag currently trending on Twitter and capturing the true spirit of India.
At 5 pm March 22, Kumar took part in a 5-minutes-long applause of claps, bells, horns and the clangs of metal, thanking the service providers, showing his appreciation for their dedication.
However, we must say that he should have discouraged the public who gathered on the beach outside his house to shoot videos of him clapping. Crowds can defeat the main purpose of the curfew.
