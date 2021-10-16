MUMBAI — After “Atrangi Re” and “Raksha Bandhan,” Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions join hands once again. They collaborate for a biopic, “Gorkha,” based on the life of Major-General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). The film will be helmed by national award-winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.
As we enter the 75th year of Independence, the makers are proud to bring this story of sacrifice and valor on screen. Kumar will be essaying the role of the legendary war hero who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965 and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Being a special film about a war icon, the actor decided to present it himself.
Rai adds, “We are honored to bring the story of a legendary war hero, Major- General Ian Cardozo, whose name goes down in history for his immense courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. I am also excited to work with Akshay-sir again for the third time.”
Producer Himanshu Sharma adds, “We hope to honor Major-General Ian Cardozo with this film, which will inspire many. I am looking forward to a really special journey.”
Major-General Ian Cardozo AVSM SM shares, “I feel honored for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Aanand and Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army.”
