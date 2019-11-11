MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar will collaborate with Vashu Bhagnani for the very first time for their next project titled “Bell Bottom.” The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment.
“Bell Bottom,” directed by Ranjit M. Tewari (who last made “Lucknow Central”), the story is of one of India’s forgotten heroes, will go on floors mid-2020 and will release Jan 22, 2021.
The story, inspired by true events, is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand and is touted to be a high-end espionage thriller. Kumar will be in a never-seen-before avatar and the makers are riding high on the content
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, this will be next “patriotic” film of Kumar after “Mission Mangal.”
