MUMBAI—A historical film like "Kesari," a masala entertainer like "Sooryavanshi" and a web series – Akshay Kumar's slate of projects showcase a diversity that he has maintained mostly throughout his nearly three-decade-old career. He says he enjoys reinventing himself as an actor.
Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media to promote his upcoming film "Kesari" here on March 13.
Whether it is action, drama, romance, comedy or socially relevant films, Kumar has dabbled in it all.
Asked whether it gets difficult for an actor to keep reinventing himself, he said: "It is not difficult, but I would say it is fun. If I am changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I don't have to prove anything to anybody. I feel you have to enjoy the work that you do.
"It feels great to do different characters all the time. When I started my career, that time I was doing only action films and nobody used give me roles which involved romance, comedy, tragedy or drama. One fine day, it just broke when I got ‘Hera Pheri' and then, I started doing different kinds of roles."
Akshay Kumar said that at one point in his career, he felt ashamed that he was doing similar kind of films.
He said: "There was a time in my career when I used to feel ashamed of myself because I was doing similar kind of films which involved action. So once I got opportunity to dabble into various genres, I started enjoying my work. Since the last 12 years, I have got a chance to keep on changing my image as an actor. So, I feel it is not a tough thing for me."
Kumar will also feature in films like "Mission Mangal," "Housefull 4" and "Good News."
A news report was recently headlined: ‘2019 is Akshay Kumar's year. Move over Khans.'
Does he agree with it?
"I have never said something like that. What is move over Khans or anybody? This is an industry for everyone, and everybody is there to last. I think to be in this industry and to sustain in this industry is a very big thing, so there is nothing like that. This is all media created, and I think it is a nonsensical discussion."
"Kesari," also starring Parineeti Chopra, is releasing on March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.