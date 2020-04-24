MUMBAI — Paying a tribute to all those who have been risking their lives on the front-line to save others, including doctors and all health care workers, police and essential service providers, Akshay Kumar has released a new song in recognition of these warriors.
The Teri Mitti Tribute, which released Apr. 24, is an emotional song inspired by B. Praak’s composition “Teri Mitti” from last year’s “Kesari,” which starred Kumar. Taking to social media to announce this new song, the actor shared the following post with his 39M followers: “A salute to the brave souls and the real heroes, from us to them.”
The song shows emotional scenes of doctors, policemen and drivers, who are working tirelessly to save lives by putting in long and grueling hours to fight Covid-19. Akshay Kumar appears at the end of the video with a touching tribute, saying: “We had heard doctors were the incarnation of God, but now it seems God has himself come in the form of doctors.”
The lyrics by Manoj Muntashir supersede the earlier song in excellence, which was, by leagues, the best-written song of 2019.
