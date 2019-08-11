MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s “The Kapil Sharma Show” was yet again back with another entertaining weekend, presenting the cast of “Mission Mangal” this week – Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari. They all spilled beans about their personal and professional lives. Kumar was also revealing interesting behind-the-scene moments from the shoot of their movie.
Kumar also narrated interesting secrets from his 1996 film “Khiladiyon ka Khiladi.” In the film, he was seen lifting the world-famous wrestler, The Undertaker. Though he completed the sequence with full conviction, after the shot was over, he was on bed-rest for some days as his back was injured badly. He was also instructed by the doctors not to lift weights. Ever since he never lifts heavyweights but prefers cycling and jogging. He said, “I have a slipped disc problem from the time I worked in that film.”
Later, Kumar shared his inclination towards science. He mentioned that when he was five years old, his father had bought him a transistor radio. “He paid Rs. 175 for a shiny transistor. At that age, having this was a big thing. I used to listen to music all the time. And after a few days, I showed him a black circular object that I had discovered that would stick to a metal surface. That’s how I learned about magnets.”
