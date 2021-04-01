MUMBAI —Akshay Kumar has given fans a taste of his character for the upcoming “Ram Setu,” with the star beginning shooting for the film which will dig deep into the excavation of the popular Ram Setu.
Kumar recently finished a well-deserved holiday and instantly got back to work. The star wrapped up filming for “Atrangi Re” over the weekend and jumped straight into this new project, which will certainly be a unique one for the actor.
Kumar plays an archaeologist in the film and this new look was inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field.
Sporting a stylish look, Kumar gave fans the first glimpse of what to expect. The photo shows him wearing a pair of glasses, while his hair is longer than usual. The scarf around his neck oozes sophistication too.
Joining Kumar will be Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and the production for “Ram Setu” will follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of all those involved with the film. This includes regular health checks to mitigate any COVID-19 risks.
Known for always interacting with his fans, Kumar was keen to know what they thought of this look. Sharing this post with his 100M+ followers, he said, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.”
