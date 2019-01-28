MUMBAI— Akshay Kumar will participate in the Lucknow leg of a nationwide “Run4Niine” marathon aimed at tackling menstrual taboos. The marathon will be held in 500 cities across India Mar. 8 to mark International Women’s Day.
“Run4Niine” is expanding its nationwide “#18to82’ campaign, initiated by the Nine Movement, to bridge the gap between the 18 percent of menstruating females in India who use sanitary napkins, and the 82 percent still predominantly engaging in unhygienic and unsafe alternatives such as old clothes, rags, hay, and even ash.
“Run4Niine” will bring together both genders, across all ages, backgrounds and of all abilities to run, walk, jog and wheel across their cities. The nationwide activities are organized by the Niine Movement, in partnership with JCI, FOGSI, and Niine Sanitary Napkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.