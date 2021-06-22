MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar’s 1996 film, “Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi,” a successful Umesh Mehra-directed film co-starring Rekha and Raveena Tandon, has completed 25 years. The highlight of the film was Kumar’s character taking on The Undertaker and winning.
This led to the belief that the real Undertaker had played the role in the movie. But in a recent post, Kumar pointed out, “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.”
But the real Undertaker, Mark Calaway, now retired from the sport, took the superstar on and said, “Ha! Tell me when you are ready for a REAL rematch.” Responding to the comment, Kumar humorously retorted, “Let me check on my insurance and get back bro,” he wrote.
The official Twitter page of WWE India shared a screenshot of their comment and wrote, “Interesting” with a wide eyes emoji, reports bollywoodhungama.com
A few days ago, Kumar had shared a meme that mentioned him among the few people in the world who defeated the Undertaker in a fight.
Mark Callaway, aka The Undertaker, is one of the biggest fighters of WWE and made his debut in 1991. He retired in November last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.