MUMBAI—“Kesari” crossed the 100 crore mark at the box-office on day seven of its release, making it the fastest movie to have reached the milestone in 2019 so far. It also had the highest opening-day collection of 2019 on Holi with Rs. 21.06 crore.
2019’s latest hits “Gully Boy” and “Total Dhamaal” have earned Rs. 100 crore on day 8 and day 9 of their release, respectively. Cashing in on the Holi weekend, the film had a smashing opening Mar. 21, earning a whopping figure of Rs 21.06 crore. It earned Rs. 78.07 crore over the weekend, and reached Rs. 100 crore on Wednesday, Mar. 27.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kesari is now *fastest* ₹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 (so far)... crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: ₹ 100.01 cr. India biz... ₹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy (Day 8). #TotalDhamaal (Day 9).”
Distributed by Zee Studios International, the film has released in over 60 countries and in over 625 screens.
In 2019, “URI: The Surgical Strikes” has crossed the Rs. 250 crore mark, while “Badla” and “Luka Chhupi” have crossed the Rs. 90 crore mark and may touch a century.
As per ROI (return on investment), “URI…” is a super-hit and so are “Total Dhamaal” and “Luka Chhupi.” “Badla” is likely to join the super-hit league and “Gully Boy” is a hit as well.
