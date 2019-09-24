MUMBAI — Amidst a busy schedule, Akshay Kumar has managed to take time out to record a special single titled “Filhaal,” which is sung by B. Praak, and also marks the on-screen debut of Nupur Sanon, who is famously known as Kriti Sanon’s sister.
Kumar and the younger Sanon recently shot for the music video at Mumbai’s renowned St Xavier’s College.
The video also stars popular Punjabi singer Ammy Virk, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kumar for the first time.
Nupur Sanon, who is also prepping for her debut, could not contain her excitement of working with Akshay Kumar (her sister’s co-star in the forthcoming “Housefull 4”) and took to Instagram to pen an emotional caption.
“From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star…what a magical feeling! Couldn’t have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite @akshaykumar..sir..you’ve been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dili wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing! Something really really special I’ve worked on..” she raved.
OTHER LEAD SISTERS IN HINDI FILMS:
- Nutan &Tanuja
- Padmini, Ragini & Lalitha
- Mumtaz & Malika
- Dimple & Simple Kapadia
- Sulakshana and Vijayta Pandit
- Farah & Tabu
- Bhanupriya & Shantipriya
- Shilpa & Namrata Shirodkar
- Kajol & Tanishaa
- Shilpa & Shamita Shetty
- Riya & Raima Sen
- Karisma & Kareena Kapoor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.