MUMBAI— Akshay Kumar is a superstars who lives an unconventional life by waking up before sunrise and retiring to bed by 9 pm. The megastar often indulges in some high-intensity workout sessions, and this time, he does so with great style.
The actor, who is currently shooting for his film “Housefull 4” in Jaisalmer, took to Instagram to exhibit his “no-handed” cycling skills as he paired it up with some fierce boxing moves. “Feeling free like you couldn’t believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don't try this on the Roads #FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om,” he wrote.
The video garnered over 1 million views within a few hours of it being posted and impressed his fans with some new ideas to do a core workout, with caution, of course. The actor has always been an advocate of a fit lifestyle and exercise regime, which explains why the 51-year old actor looks young, fresh and handsome as ever and is always ready to take on the world.
