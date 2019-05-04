MUMBAI— Here is what Akshay Kumar has said about the controversy over his citizenship:
“I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others.
“I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger.”
Well said, Akshay!
A horrendously regressive stand taken by some obnoxious media members even suggests that he should not do patriotic movies! Well, a man who consistently makes films like “Airlift,” “Rustom,” “Baby,” “Naam Shabana,” “Rustom,” “Jolly LLB 2,” “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” “Pad-Man,” “Gold,” “Gabbar: Is Back,” “2.0,” “OMG: Oh My God!,” “Holiday” and “Kesari” and is now doing “Mission Mangal” and “Sooryavanshi” and has even co-produced some of these films need not have a citizenship to show his love for his country.
And there is this obnoxious tweet by “intellectual” South star Siddharth that makes a dig at Kumar and states, “@Actor_Siddharth Hey @realDonaldTrump since you're getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please.”
Oh, yes, this reminds us of a small big point (!). Isn’t Kumar a far better Indian than those stars who earn their (luxurious and more) livelihoods in India, claim to be India-lovers, are Indian citizens and yet make foul statements about “not feeling safe” in India? What is better, a true-blue Indian at heart, or a fake veneer of patriotism that helps you make unlimited money to acquire a position from where you can spread canards about your country?
We are just asking.
