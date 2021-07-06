MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar happened to post a poll across his social media July 4 asking his fans what they thought would be the climax of his upcoming song, “Filhall2 Mohabbat,” featuring Nupur Sanon. The song released July 6.
Less did he know that this would go viral and start a conversation, with people taking sides and coming up with their own predictions.
Within 12 hours of posting the poll, more than 6.2 million people voted across platforms, which was a record. While the views on Twitter were divided equally, 70 percent respondents on Instagram and Facebook felt they shall end up together in the song and 30 percent felt they will not.
Kumar’s “Filhall” created multiple records when it released in 2019, and recently became one of the first songs in India to cross a billion mark on YouTube.
With the sequel of the song being announced, fans’ excitement was at its peak. The teaser dropped at 2 pm on June 30, and jut within few hours of its launch, it created a frenzy on the internet and started trending nationally. With over 11 million views (across all platforms), and close to 60K comments, all positive, the teaser was soon trending at No.1 position on YouTube nationwide.
The two songs are Kumar’s first two music videos.
Watch the song here:
