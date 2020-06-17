MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar’s “Bell Bottom,” an espionage saga and the latest among his patriotic dramas, is reportedly based on true events. Kumar has stressed that the film is not a remake of the Kannada film of the same name.
A quirky “first look” poster was also revealed, as bell-bottoms or flared trousers were “in” during the 1970s and early 1980s.
With lockdown restrictions being lifted, bollywoodhungama.com reports that the Numero Uno actor of today is looking to shoot for the film, which will be entirely done in Scotland.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is being directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari, with other details either not known or finalized. The foreign shoots may also prove beneficial as rebates may be given in return for in-film promotions. Permissions, reports the portal, have been acquired but guidelines will have to be strictly followed.
The film is already planned for a release Jan. 22, 2021, during the Republic Day week that has seen Kumar release “Airlift.”
