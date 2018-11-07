MUMBAI— Akshay Kumar won so many hearts by speaking partly in Tamil at the Chennai trailer launch of Shankar's much-anticipated magnum opus, “2.0.” Superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson were also present at the event. Apart from the main cast, director Shankar, A.R. Rahman and producer Subaskaran were also there.
The film is touted to be India's most expensive film ever. “2.0” is the sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster “Endhiran/ Robot.” The trailer showcases Rajinikanth as Chitti fighting against Kumar, who plays a giant monster bird. The movie is loaded with some mind-numbing action and brilliant VFX.
Rajinikanth said, “My film ‘2.0’ is a thriller-entertainer and has an international message – that the planet is not just for human beings but meant for other creatures also. I say hats off to Akshay Kumar for his hard work. It was definitely worth it.”
Kumar, who marks his Tamil debut and plays an antagonist, added, “I got to learn a lot of challenging things. Shankar is a scientist, not a director. I did make-up for three hours, and it took one hour to remove it. I just saw myself on screen, and it was unbelievable. I’m looking forward to seeing the film. I thank Shankar sir. It was worth all the pain.”
The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar. All versions will release across India on Nov. 29 in 3D and 2D. Watch the film's trailer here.
