MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar spent a day with India’s Border Security Force personnel and tweeted: “Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes ♥ My heart is filled with nothing but respect.”
The BSF also tweeted about his visit. Kumar went to Neeru village in Tulail by helicopter June 16 to meet them, dressed in a camouflage T and cargo pants. The Tulail Valley is a Himalayan sub-valley of Gurez in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. The Valley lies 200 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital of the state.
Kumar’s father was in the Indian army and the actor always says that it is from him that he has imbibed discipline and the love for fitness. An ardent supporter of our armed forces, he has even initiated, with help from the government, a movement in which ordinary citizens can donate directly to the families of our martyrs.
We can also know why he has chosen to star in (and also co-produce some of them) so many films that have a patriotic theme: “Namastey London” 14 years ago, as well as movies as varied as “Holiday,” “Gabbar—Is Back,” “Airlift,” “Baby,” “Naam Shabana,” “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha,” “Rustom,” “Gold,” “Pad-Man,” “Kesari,” “Mission Mangal,” even a negative role in “2.0” and also “Sooryavanshi” and “Bellbotttom.”
