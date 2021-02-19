MUMBAI — Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment's mega-budget espionage thriller, “Bellbottom” is all set to hit the big screens on May 28. The mega-budget Ranjit Tewari directorial is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, and stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.
Set in the 1980s, “Bellbottom” had created a massive buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bellbottom” is one of the few big films this year that will be screened in theatres with an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas.
