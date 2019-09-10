MUMBAI—Yash Raj Films announced Sep. 9 the banner’s first-ever historical on the 52nd birthday of superstar Akshay Kumar, who has been signed for the title role of “Prithviraj.”
The film is based on the life and (heroic) times of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan, and superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the warrior. Historians and folk legends portray him as an incredibly brave king who stood tall in front of the merciless Muhammad of Ghor and his ruthless invaders of India. Prithviraj’s daredevilry and heroism against Muhammad of Ghor catapulted him into a legendary ruler and fighter.
Leading man Kumar said, “It is truly an honor that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians have lived by. ‘Prithviraj’ is our attempt to bring to light his valor and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis, and the bravery he showed made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me.” Kumar, incidentally, spent his birthday in London with his family.
“Prithviraj” is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic “Chanakya” based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the award-winning “Pinjar” among other serials and films. “Prithviraj” will release worldwide Diwali 2020.
Kumar has worked earlier with YRF in the 1997 hit “Dil To Pagal Hai” in an extended cameo and in 2008 in “Tashan.” Before that, his hit “Yeh Dillagi” (1994) was presented by Yash Chopra and produced by his son Uday Chopra.
In 2020, Kumar has annexed most of the major auspicious dates: Eid will see “Laxmmi Bomb” and Christmas will see “Bachchan Pandey.” However, “Sooryavanshi” releases Mar. 27. Yes, Kumar will have four big films next year.
Watch the teaser here.
